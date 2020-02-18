SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a sunny, beautiful day yesterday today is looking rather nasty as low pressure heads our way.
This morning's commute will be gray but mainly dry with just a few flurries around. Later this morning snow showers will move in but will be short lived in the lower valley, but will linger a bit longer in the hill towns to the north and northwest. Snow accumulations look light with a coating or less for the lower valley and 1-2 inches in western Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire Counties. Temperatures climb above freezing in the afternoon as most go over to all rain, although icy spots may linger in the hills this afternoon. Rain tapers off in the evening with a quarter to half inch possible.
***Winter Weather Advisory in Effect from 10am to 5pm for the Hilltowns (Western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties***
Behind our storm we have an extended dry stretch of weather on the way. However, wind will increase gusting to 20-35 mph tomorrow and will usher in colder air, though highs tomorrow will be near normal with readings in the mid to upper 30's. We should see a decent amount of sunshine tomorrow too. By Thursday, temps will be back to the teens to start, then 20s in the afternoon with a continued, lighter breeze.
High pressure builds to our south and the core of the cold air will be overhead on Friday morning. Temperatures look to begin in the single digits, then climb back to the low 30s in the afternoon. We will see bright sunshine, but it will be a cold end to the week.
A weak ridge of high pressure will allow southern New England to warm up over the weekend with highs climbing back into the 40s Saturday and possibly nearing 50 Sunday and Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.