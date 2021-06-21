SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Berkshire County through 11pm...
We saw a warm, very humid day across western Mass with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. We also saw a rain-free day, however showers and storms are moving in from the west tonight.
Thunderstorms should continue to weaken as they move east into the Pioneer Valley, however a few isolated storms could hold together, bringing cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Damaging wind is the main threat with any severe warned storms.
Any showers and storms end by midnight-1am and we remain muggy and mild with lows in the upper 60s.
A cold front will slowly move across New England Tuesday, so our humidity will gradually lower throughout the day. We will see a lot of clouds with showers becoming more likely for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures look to only make it into the mid 70s for the valley and 60s in the Berkshires!
High pressure builds Wednesday and Thursday, bringing beautiful conditions back to western Mass. Temperatures stay seasonable and dew points get back to the refreshing range. Good sunshine is expected both days and we get cool at night with 40s likely.
A subtropical ridge will begin building back across the Southeast coast Friday and this weekend, pumping in higher temperatures and higher humidity toward New England. A summer-like pattern shaping up with sun and clouds, hot and humid weather and pop up showers and storms later in the day.
