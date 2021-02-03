SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Flurries and snow showers are moving across western Mass tonight, but they come to an end soon. Overcast skies will begin breaking up as well, allowing temps to hit lower to middle 20s by sunrise.
Thursday is looking like the pick of the week as high pressure takes over. Skies turn sunny throughout the morning and breezes stay light. Temperatures max out in the middle and a few upper 30s.
Our next storm is on the way for Friday. Low pressure will pass through the Great Lakes and move into Canada, dragging a cold front through New England. We begin cloudy Friday morning with some light snow beginning around or just after the commute. This snow will change to rain fairly quick in the valley, but contiues in the hills with an inch or two of accumulation. Temperatures near 40 in the valley.
Our weekend begins brisk and bright with good sunshine Saturday. Temperatures rise to near normal-mid 30s-for the afternoon. We are still watching a coastal storm development for Sunday, but chances are very low as models continue to trend south and east-keeping the storm out to sea. We should get some sun Sunday with a low risk for late day snow showers from a passing front. Another system could bring snow Tuesday along with colder temperatures.
