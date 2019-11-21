SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pretty nice weather day for western Mass with temperatures in the valley hitting around 50 this afternoon! We saw a mainly sunny day too, which was welcomed. However, clouds have already moved back in and skies remain cloudy tonight(so no meteor shower for us).
Temperatures fall back to the 30s overnight, but stay above freezing thanks to overcast skies and a light southerly breeze. The air tonight should stay dry enough to keep us rain-free, but a few showers may arrive by sunrise with a passing warm front. Rain Friday doesn’t look umbrella-worthy, but maybe grab a rain jacket.
Friday will be a mild, blustery day as a cold front sweeps through New England. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s across the Pioneer Valley. A cold front looks to swing through early to mid-afternoon with a few spotty showers, then wind shifts northwest and we get colder in a hurry.
After a mild Friday, we will have wind chills in the 20s by 7pm Friday evening thanks to a gusty northwest wind. Wind lightens for Saturday, but colder air will be back and highs only make it into the low 40s. The day begins bright, but low pressure moving in from the southwest will bring clouds back in by the afternoon and evening. Wet weather with this next storm system holds off until overnight into Sunday morning.
Low pressure passes to our south on Sunday, bringing wet weather from the pre-dawn hours until the evening. We are missing true cold air, so with this system, rain is most likely. There is a time frame early Sunday where we could see a wintry mix-especially in the hills. Some minor accumulations are possible.
We dry out for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures returning to near normal. Clouds build Tuesday night and Wednesday will be windy and mild with highs in the 50s. Showers are likely by the afternoon and evening with a cold front, then we turn colder for Thanksgiving. An upper low may bring a few rain and snow showers, but it won’t be much. Dry, cold, blustery weather lingers into Black Friday.
