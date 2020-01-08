SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A passing Arctic cold front has brought scattered snow showers and squalls across New England this afternoon. Tonight, snow showers continue to diminish but as surface pressure rises, gusty wind will continue into the overnight hours.
A Wind Advisory continues for Franklin, Hampshire & Hampden Counties through 1am Thursday. Wind may occasionally gust to 40-50mph.
Northwest wind stays gusty through sunrise, then will gradually get lighter as the day goes on. Morning temperatures should be in the teens with wind chills near 0. We’ve got a dry, cold Thursday on tap with highs in the 20s and plenty of sunshine.
Dry weather continues Thursday night and temperatures fall back to the low 20s during the evening. Clouds will build and a southerly wind will increase, allowing temperatures to steady out and rise overnight. Temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 40s Friday with a partly sunny sky and a healthy southwest breeze. A few showers are possible by the evening, but most of the day looks dry.
A strange weather weekend on tap for early January as we challenge record warm temperatures both for highs and lows. On Saturday, skies remain mostly cloudy with a gusty southwest breeze. Temperatures soar to around 60 as strong low pressure passes to our west (which should break a record). Record warmth continues Saturday night and Sunday with temps possibly getting into the lower and middle 60s! Showers become likely Saturday night into midday Sunday and a rumble of thunder is possible as well.
Temperatures fall Sunday afternoon and we are back to more normal temps for early next week. Clouds hang tough Monday with highs in the 40s. We remain slightly above normal through Wednesday with shower chances returning Tuesday night into Wednesday. There is a chance for a wintry mix during the overnight, but details are few at this point.
