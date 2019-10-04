SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will be blustery and cool as low pressure moves away. Sun and clouds will give way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon.
Temperatures will reach into the 50's and lower 60s. The wind will gust between 20-30 mph then diminish as high pressure builds in.
High pressure will bring a clear sky allowing for temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most locations, leading to likely widespread frost. Some freezes are possible as well with the potential for upper 20s - the coldest air of the season!
- Frost Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday
- Freeze Watch issued for Berkshire County from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday
Tomorrow starts frosty and cold, but a beautiful day will take over with sunny skies and temps climbing to around 60. We stay clear tomorrow night, so temps will quickly return to the 30s. There may be a few clouds around late so frost is less likely.
Clouds take over for Sunday late in the day as high pressure moves offshore and a southerly wind flow returns. Temperatures return to the middle 60s.
A cold front will slowly move eastward, keeping clouds around through Monday. Rain should hold off until Monday night and showers should taper off early Tuesday morning. Some downpours are possible, but thunderstorms look unlikely.
Dry air builds back into western Mass Tuesday with decreasing clouds and more seasonable temperatures. Sunshine with highs near 70 return for most of next week. We look to have a beautiful stretch of October weather for most of next week.
