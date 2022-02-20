SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure settles in behind yesterday's passing cold front which brings the return of blue skies and sunshine for Sunday. Cold arctic air settled to the surface overnight, coupled with clearing late, which prompted for temperatures to start today in the low teens. Although high temps will be between the low to mid 30s, a pesky breeze from the west will also keep wind chills in the low 20s through most of the day. Winds later this afternoon can get a bit gusty to about 20mph.
Monday will feature milder temperatures as wind again shifts out of the south-southwest and highs climb into the 40s to around 50 with continued dry weather. Warming continues into Tuesday with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s as our next storm system approaches Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning with mainly rain, warmer temps and a healthy breeze.
Wednesday may mark our warmest day of the year with temperatures likely reaching the low 60s out in front what would be a second storm that could bring more wintry weather to end the week.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.