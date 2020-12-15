SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Be careful of black ice this morning, so travel and walk with caution! It's cold and blustery this morning too.
Today will be a cold, and breezy, but sunny across western Mass. Temperatures only make it into the lower to middle 30s in the Pioneer Valley, but the hills likely stay in the 20s. We keep a northwest breeze much of the day, so expect it to feel like 20s for everyone.
We are still on track for significant snow with a nor'easter heading our way, arriving here tomorrow evening. Like all nor’easters, the track is key and a 30 mile difference in track from north to south can mean a big difference in snow totals.
***A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire Counties from 7 PM Wednesday through 1 PM Thursday***
Here are some key points:
It will be all snow. Snow totals will be greatest from Springfield to Boston and points south.
It will be cold so the snow will be light in nature which is easy to move but piles up quickly. We are not concerned about power outages with the nature of the snow, and although breezy the wind will not be too strong. Gusts to 25 however could lead to a little blowing of the snow.
Snow will likely move in between 7-10pm Wednesday evening. Snow will become heavy at times overnight with 1-2” an hour into early Thursday morning.
As of now it looks as though the heaviest snow will fall along the Mass Pike and south, especially across central and southern Connecticut.
Here in western Mass, snow totals will rang from 8-12” in Hampden County, then 4-8” through much of Hampshire and southern Franklin Counties. Around and north of Rt. 2 may only get around 2-4”.
This is subject to change with any shift in track and as our confidence increases. This will be a fluffy snow as temperatures should be well into the 20s for the duration with wind chills in the teens. The storm is fairly progressive so snow should taper off by late Thursday morning.
The biggest snow totals with this storm look to hit PA, NYC, southern and central CT, RI. This is where, 10-18” are possible. The farther north you travel, the lower the amounts get. Snow on the Cape may be heavier in nature and there may be some mix. This could hold snow totals down there, but still significant amounts are likely there as well.
It will be Thursday with some partial clearing as the nor’easter quickly moves out. Dry weather looks to linger from Friday to early next week, but cold weather lingers too. Temperatures get quite cold Thursday night through Saturday with highs near freezing and lows in the single digits. Temps look to climb back above 40 by the beginning of next week. .
