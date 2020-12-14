SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rain and snow continues to move off the coast this evening and clouds in western Mass will eventually decrease tonight. High pressure will build in tonight, bringing more of a breeze out of the northwest. Temperatures fall into the lower to middle 20s with wind at 5-15mph. Wind chills may dip into the teens at times through Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be a cold, bright and brisk day across western Mass. Temperatures only make it into the lower to middle 30s in the Pioneer Valley, but the hills likely stay in the 20s. We keep a northwest breeze much of the day, so expect it to feel like 20s for everyone.
Our next storm system will be a nor’easter, developing and moving northeast on Wednesday. Like all nor’easters, track is key and a 30 mile difference in track from north to south can mean a big snow or a minor snow for western Mass.
At this point, about 48 hours, out we are expecting snow to begin Wednesday night after 8pm. Snow will become heavy at times overnight with 1-3” an hour at some points. The biggest snow totals with this storm look to hit PA, NYC, southern and central CT, RI and even SE Mass and the Cape. In this zone, 10-18” are looking possible. The farther north you travel, the lower the amounts get.
Here in western Mass, snow totals look to get to around 8-12” in Hampden County, then 4-8” through much of Hampshire and southern Franklin Counties. Around and north of Rt. 2 may only get around 2-4”. This is subject to change with any shift in track and as our confidence increases. This will be a fluffy snow as temperatures should be well into the 20s for the duration. Snow should taper off mid-day Thursday.
We turn breezy Thursday with some partial clearing as the nor’easter moves northeast. Dry weather looks to linger from Friday to early next week, but cold weather lingers too. Temperatures get quite cold Thursday night through Saturday with highs near freezing and lows in the single digits. Temps look to climb a bit early next week.
