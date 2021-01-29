SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for Franklin and Berkshire Counties, western Hampden and western Hampshire Counties this evening through Saturday morning...
Wind chills are expected to stay below 0 throughout the evening and overnight across western Mass. The Advisory areas will get wind chills as low as -15 to -24 and the valley will get to -5 to -14. With wind chills this low, frostbite and hypothermia can set in within 30 minutes in the proper circumstances.
Skies remain clear tonight with temperatures falling into the single digits above and below 0. Breezes out of the north lighten to 10-20mph. Saturday will be another bright day with sunny skies, but expect another frigid day as well. High temperatures end up in the teens for most with single digit wind chills as breezes gust to 20-25mph.
Wind continues to lighten for Saturday night as surface high pressure builds into New England. Clear and quite cold Saturday night with lows dipping below 0 for most by Sunday morning!
The weekend will end a bit milder, but still below normal with highs in the 20s Sunday afternoon. Wind will be light and high, thin clouds will build throughout the day.
A powerful storm system will move across the US this weekend, arriving in the Mid-Atlantic on Monday. A decent snowstorm is looking possible for the Mid-Atlantic cities, including Philadelphia and DC, possibly New York as well. Southern New England will begin to see snow move in from the south and west by mid-day Monday. Western Mass should start seeing light snow Monday evening and night.
This storm continues to trend as a moderate snowfall for western Mass with a 3-6" range looking most likely for now with higher totals farther south and east, but it's still very early. A coastal low will be developing, bringing bands of heavier snow to parts of southern New England Monday night and Tuesday morning along with gusty breezes. Snow tapers off Tuesday evening. Clouds and a breeze linger Wednesday, then more sun and a warm up into the 40s is on tap later in the week.
