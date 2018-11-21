SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The freezer door is now open and we will be taking a run at record cold temps through Friday morning! Tonight, temperatures continue to drop and lows end up in the single digits to low teens by morning. Wind will stay in the 10-20mph range overnight with occasional gusts to 30 and 40 mph. This will bring wind chills below 0 for everyone by Thursday morning and for the hill towns and Berkshires, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Thursday morning for wind chills of -15 to -25.
Thanksgiving Day will be frigid and blustery, but also bright and sunny. The coldest temp on record tomorrow is 28 degrees, so we should shatter that as highs only reach either side of 20 degrees. With continued wind gusts to 30mph, wind chills hover in the single digits to around 0 most of the day.
High pressure moves overhead Thursday night, allowing wind to become light after midnight. Under a clear sky, temperatures will easily fall to the coldest of the season. Lows in the valley should fall to near 0 and the hills and Berkshires should fall to -5 to -15 degrees by Friday morning! The record low Friday morning is 8-which we should also beat easily.
Friday will be a very cold start, but with bright sunshine on tap, we see temps rise quickly through the morning. Wind will be light throughout the day-good for the parade. Highs stay below freezing, but only by a few degrees in the lower valley. Saturday will be another cold start with temps in the teens and highs climb back to the low 40s by the afternoon. Clouds increase ahead of our next storm and light rain should move in late Saturday night. Temps should hover in the middle 30s-keeping everyone rain. There is a risk for some pockets of ice across the hills, but it should be short-lived.
Sunday-the biggest travel day of the year-begins with rain, but we should dry out in the afternoon. Rain will exit from west to east and temps rise to around 50! We drop to around freezing Sunday night, then Monday will be a bit cooler with highs in the middle 40s. Another batch of rain moves in late in the day and exits early Tuesday. Temperatures trend colder the second half of the week.
- Tonight: Clearing skies, windy and frigid! Lows: 10-15 WChills: -15 to 5)
- Thanksgiving: Frigid! Blustery & mostly sunny. Highs: 15-22 (WChills: -5 to 10)
- Friday: Sunny and cold with light wind. Highs: 22-30
