SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will feature sunshine mixed with clouds. Temperatures will hover near 40, so right about where they should be for this time of year. It will be windy this afternoon still out of Northwest at 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph.
The wind will diminish tonight, and with a clear sky temperatures will fall into the teens by morning. After a frigid start it will be a comfortable afternoon tomorrow with highs back near 40 and a much lighter breeze, as high pressure builds to our south.
Clouds increase tomorrow night and our next storm system moves in from the southwest by Saturday morning.
Low pressure will slide our way bringing mostly rain to the area as cold air retreats. There may be enough cold air around Saturday morning for a brief period of snow, but it would be short-lived. There may be a coating to 1" north and west of Springfield with a bit more in the hills. Temperatures will come up into the lower 40s Saturday afternoon as rain tapers to showers. Clouds will linger through the day.
Low pressure will move out for Sunday, so it will be a drier day with some sunshine. Temperatures will be back into the 40's. A weak system will move through Sunday afternoon into Monday with a few more showers, but overall Sunday will be mild and mainly dry.
A shower or two may linger into Monday then things dry out with temperatures back in the 40's. However, an Arctic front will bring a quick shot of bitter temps and gusty winds Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday may be stuck in the 20's and lower 30's along with strong gusty winds! The cold air retreats quickly on Wednesday with temperatures back into the 40's.
