SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We just missed 50 yesterday, but it certainly was a nice one. It almost felt like spring!
Temperatures aren't bad this morning, but we have a gusty breeze up to 40 mph and temperatures will not go up much today as a colder air mass moves in.
We will see lots of sunshine today with highs near 40, so right about where they should be for this time of year. Northwest wind will stay around 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph throughout the day.
The wind will diminish tonight and with a clear sky temperatures will fall into the teens by morning. After a frigid start it will be a comfortable afternoon tomorrow with highs back near 40 and a much lighter breeze, as high pressure builds to our south.
Clouds increase tomorrow night and our next storm system moves in from the southwest Saturday.
Low pressure will pass to our north Saturday, bringing mostly rain to the area. We may see snow to start Saturday morning, but it would be short-lived. There may be a coating to 1" in the hills and just some scattered coatings in the valley. Temperatures will come up into the lower 40s Saturday afternoon.
Low pressure will move out for Sunday, so it will be a drier day with some sunshine. Temperatures will be back into the 40's. There may be a late day shower around as a weak system moves through, but overall Sunday is looking nice.
A shower or two may linger into Monday then we'll dry out with temperatures back in the 40's. However, an Arctic front will bring a quick shot of cold air Monday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures on Tuesday may be stuck in the 20's and lower 30's along with a gusty breeze. The cold air retreats quickly on Wednesday.
