SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A weak front and Clipper system pushed through western Mass this morning, but as expected we only picked up a few sprinkles and spotty showers here and there. In fact, with the cloud cover it was a much milder start this morning with lows in the mid to upper 40's instead of the 20's.
This afternoon will feature sunny skies and temperatures climb back to the upper 50s and low 60s with a cool northwest breeze that may occasionally gust to 20-25mph.
High pressure returns tonight, giving us clear skies, a diminishing breezy, and colder temperatures. Most will see lows return to the 20s with frost for tomorrow morning. Veteran’s Day will be quiet with sunshine in the morning and building clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be closer to normal with highs in the middle 50's.
Our next storm system approaches late tomorrow night and Friday and will bring us a rainy, windy end to the week. Low pressure to our north and west will bring a strong cold front across New England Friday. Showers begin in the early morning with a period of moderate to heavy rain through the early afternoon. Downpours and even some thunder are possible with some 20-30mph wind gusts out of the south-southeast. Showers taper off from west to east by the afternoon. The bulk of the rain falls from 7am to 1pm.
Behind the departing cold front, cooler and drier air will begin building in for the weekend as an upper low moves toward New England. There will be a few disturbances rotating around the low, so a few showers are possible late Saturday ahead of colder air.
Sunday and Monday are looking colder and mainly dry, but a few pieces of energy may bring a spot shower or two. There may be a few wet snow showers in the high terrain. For now additional storminess looks to stay off shore. Highs in the 40s are likely through mid-week with some gusty winds. It will certainly be feeling more like November!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.