SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool. A few Cumulus clouds will mix in from time to time, but overall the rest of today is looking good. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 60s in the valley and 50's in the hills. (Normal high for today is 68)
Clouds increase later tonight. It will be cool with lows near 40. High pressure will keep us dry tomorrow, but we will see more in the way of clouds. Overall tomorrow is looking decent with temperatures back into the lower 60's with a lighter breeze. Although mostly cloudy, it will remain dry for your Friday evening plans as well.
A broad area of low pressure will bring in a chance for showers on Saturday, most likely around midday. We are not expecting a washout, in fact most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be cool with mainly in the 50's. A coastal storm will pass well to the east on Saturday, perhaps bringing some rain to the Cape.
Overall, Mother's Day is looking nice. We will likely be in between systems with low pressure moving away while another low develops over the Ohio River Valley. This will likely allow for a nice Mother’s Day with sunshine to start, then building clouds. Rain looks to hold off until Sunday night, likely lasting into most of Monday. Things will likely dry out for the middle of the week, but it looks to remain seasonably cool with more of an April feel, instead of a May.
