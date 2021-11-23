SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a bright, but cold and blustery start this morning. The coldest air of the season is settling in and we certainly will feel it today. Highs will stay mainly in the 30's, but a gusty breeze will make it feel about 5-10 degrees colder keeping wind chills near freezing much of the day. The good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine with just a few scattered clouds in this afternoon with a possible flurry in the hill towns. The wind will lighten as we head into the evening.
With a clear sky and a diminishing breeze tonight will be frigid. Temperatures will fall into the teens by morning. However the cold air will start moving out tomorrow afternoon, so the chill doesn't last long. Temperatures remain chilly, but the breeze will be lighter and we should see full sunshine. Highs will reach into the middle 40's tomorrow afternoon.
We continue to moderate as we head into Thanksgiving. It will be a dry, cold start to Thanksgiving, but a nice day overall with a mix of sun and clouds and highs climbing into the lower 50s. It will be the mildest day of the week because the cold returns for Black Friday and the weekend.
Clouds increase Thanksgiving night ahead of our next cold front. Showers or light rain will move in Thursday night through Friday morning. Friday looks mostly cloudy, brisk and unsettled with a few spotty rain and snow showers, so maybe pack the umbrella for Black Friday shopping, but the bulk of the da will be dry. Highs will be back down into the 40's.
A shot of cold air and gusty wind returns to western Mass for Friday night and into the weekend behind a departing storm system. Expect highs in the 30s over the weekend with wind chills in the teens at times, especially Saturday. A few snow showers or flurries look possible as well. Our forecast for Sunday looks dry for now, but a storm to our west will need to be watched for travel issues.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
