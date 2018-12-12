SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --This afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. A brisk breeze out of the northwest will make it feel about 5 degrees cooler however.
An area of high pressure will build in overnight, allowing for temperatures to free-fall. As the wind goes calm under a clear sky, temperatures dip into the single digits and lower teens by morning.
A weak system moves through the area tomorrow bringing us mostly cloudy skies. There may be a few flurries around from time to time but that is about it. It will be cold with highs in the lower 30's.
The atmosphere will begin moderating on Friday and certainly as we head into the weekend.
A low pressure system will move on way on Friday and will cause clouds to increase during the afternoon. This system will bring us a period of rain Friday night into Saturday morning. The bulk of the heavy rain will stay to the south so rain totals do not look to be to impressive and most of Saturday afternoon may end up being dry. At the onset late Friday night there may be some pockets of freezing rain, mainly in the hills.
There’s still a lot of uncertainty for Sunday and Monday with moisture either shifting off shore or linger across the area. With slightly colder air working in this would make for an interesting scenario especially on Monday. Stay tuned!
- This Afternoon: Sun & clouds, brisk. Highs: 33-39
- Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lows: 8-16
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold. A few flurries. Highs: 27-33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.