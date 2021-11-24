SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be bright and sunny, but still brisk and chilly. Highs will reach into the low to mid 40's with a pesky breeze making it feel a bit colder. It will be clear and cold again tonight with lows near 20.
Thanksgiving will start bight and cold, but temperatures climb quickly as the air mass continues to moderate. Highs will reach into the lower 50s in the valley and upper 40's in the hills. Temperatures throughout southern New England will end up in the lower to middle 50s with light to calm wind and a mix of sun and high clouds. Tomorrow will be the mildest day for quite a while with another cold blast on the way.
A cold front approaches Thursday night, bringing increasing chances for showers, mainly late. Showers look light and will continue through Friday morning with some snowflakes mixing in for the Berkshires and hill towns. Expect a colder, breezy day with highs in the lower 40s and wind gusts to 20-30mph.
The remainder of the holiday weekend will stay chilly with highs in the 30s to low 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be blustery with West wind gusts to 30mph and potentially higher. Some snow showers and flurries are possible for our area, but we shouldn’t see much.
A Clipper system will slide toward the mid-Atlantic coast Sunday, increasing clouds for southern New England. We will be watching this system closely. Most models slide this low harmlessly out-to-sea, however some suggest it will develop into a coastal storm with the potential of bringing snow and rain to southern New England late Sunday into Monday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
