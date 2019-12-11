SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow is gone and the sun is out! With a fresh snow pack and sunshine you'll need the sunglasses this afternoon, and of course the winter jacket. A chill is back in the air today with temperatures in the low to middle 30's. We'll end up about 20 degrees colder than yesterday.
Most of us picked up a couple of inches of snow with he highest snow totals falling in Eastern Hampden County. Snow totals dropped off to next to nothing in parts of Franklin County.
Snow Totals: Monson 6/7", Brimfield 5", Holland 4", Palmer 4", Ware 4", Ludlow 3", Southwick 3", Chester 3", Hawley 3", New Salem 2", Hampden 2", East Longmeadow 2", Chicopee 2", West Springfield 2", Springfield 2", Goshen 2", Westfield 2", Holyoke 1", Northampton 1", Deerfield 1", Rowe 1", Greenfield 0"
High pressure will bring mostly clear skies tonight and temperatures drop well into the teens. Any untreated roads or walkways may get icy.
It will be a very cold start Thursday, but a dry one with good sunshine on tap for the day. Temperatures remain cold with highs around freezing. We are very cold again Thursday night with teens likely as clouds increase. Friday is looking mainly dry and fairly cloudy with showers holding off until Friday night.
Our next storm will move inland up the East Coast and may begin as some snow shower Friday evening. We see a change to rain fairly quick and rain continues throughout most of the day on Saturday with temperatures rising into the lower and middle 50s. This should zap a lot of lingering snow on the ground and with over an inch of rain possible, we will be looking at a risk for flooding. As low pressure moves to our northeast Sunday, we will stay windy, but dry out. It will be cooler on Sunday but temperatures will likely stay in the 40's so melting will continue. A gusty breeze continues into Monday with colder temps returning. Temperatures will be back down into the 30's. Another storm is looking possible by Tuesday but precipitation type is still uncertain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.