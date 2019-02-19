SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be sunny but cold and breezy with temperatures staying in the 20's to near 30. A gusty breeze will make it feel a bit colder as strong high pressure builds into the northeast.
It will be frigid again tonight into tomorrow morning with temperatures back down into the single digits. Meanwhile the full "Super" moon will be lighting up the country side making for a pretty sky.
Tomorrow will be cold and dry ahead of next storm. The day will start sunny but clouds will increase during the afternoon. Snow will develop tomorrow evening likely at the tail end of the commute. A burst of steady snow will bring a coating to 2" before we change over to sleet for a time, then freezing rain into the overnight. This is not going to be a big storm for us however expect icy conditions for the Thursday morning commute with temperatures hover below freezing early in the morning.
Freezing rain will end at or before dawn so we will see improving conditions during the morning as the area of low pressure quickly moves out. In fact, clouds will give way to some sunshine by Thursday afternoon. It will be mild too with temperatures reaching well into the 40's.
Dry, weather continues for Friday and Saturday and we stay rather mild with daytime highs in the lower 40s and some sunshine. Our next storm moves in late Saturday night through Sunday. Right now, a wintry mix is possible to start, then a change to rain as cold air isn’t as available as with our midweek storm.
