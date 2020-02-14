SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be sunny but breezy and cold with highs in the low to middle 20's. Wind chills will stay in the single digits and teens.
If you're heading out to celebrate Valentines Day this evening it will be frigid. The wind will slowly ease but the temperatures will tumble as high pressure takes over. By morning many spots will be below 0; one of the coldest nights of the winter.
Tomorrow will be sunny with some high, thin clouds moving in during the day. Temperatures will reach into the upper 20's, but with less wind it will feel more comfortable in the afternoon.
A weak disturbance passes to our north on Sunday, which will bring in morning clouds and just a few morning flurries or a snow shower that could drop some coatings here and there. A southerly flow will help temperatures reach back into the lower 40's as skies become sunny in the afternoon.
President’s Day is looking dry with some sunshine mixing with clouds. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Sunday, but we should still be above normal with highs near 40.
Clouds increase Monday night ahead of our next storm, that will arrive on Tuesday. Low pressure will track to our north and west, (Yet again, which means very little, if any snow) so we stay on the warmer side of the storm. There may be enough cold air in place for a wintry start, but we should go to all rain quickly as temperatures climb into the lower 40's by Tuesday evening. We dry out Wednesday as colder air moves in for the end of the week. Bad news for snow lovers, there are no snowstorms in sight!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.