SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is a cold and frosty start this morning but at least we have plenty of sunshine. Today will stay cool with highs in the 40's but with less wind it will feel more comfortable.
Our next storm is on the way for tomorrow. Rain will develop after midnight and could start as a wintry mix in the higher terrain, mainly in Franklin and Berkshire counties were they could pick up a coating to 1" or snow/ice. The valley will see all rain. Another 1-1.5 inches is possible, which would bring back flooding concerns to our area. The bulk of the rain will fall tomorrow morning. Rain will taper to showers in the afternoon.
Behind this system, we turn windy and even colder for the middle of the week. High temperatures will only reach into the 30's both Wednesday and Thursday. Wind chilly will stay in the teens and 20's. It will feel more like January despite a decent amount of sunshine. By Thursday morning temperatures will be down into the teens, close to record lows.
Out next storm arrives by late Thursday and Friday. We may see a wintry mix late Thursday night before a change to rain for Friday. After that another blast of cold and wind arrives in time for the weekend.
- Today: Sun with increasing clouds, less wind. Highs: 44-48
- Tonight: Rain developing late, brief hill town mix. 34-38.
- Tuesday: Morning rain taper to afternoon showers. Highs: 44-48
