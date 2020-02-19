SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We'll continue to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon, at least in the valley. There will be quite a few clouds in the hills and Berkshire County where there will be a few flurries and snow showers around as well.
Although it's not too cold it will remain brisk with wind gusts out of the northwest between 30-40mph from time to time. Temperatures near 40 will hold steady or slowly fall this afternoon.
The wind will settle down tonight and under a mainly fair sky temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20's.
Tomorrow will be cold and breezy although It won’t be as blustery as today, but it will be colder with highs in the 20s to near 30. High pressure will continue to build in tomorrow and the wind eventually becomes light to calm tomorrow night into Friday morning allowing for temps to bottom out in the single digits to low teens. Friday will be sunny and cold but with less wind it will feel more comfortable in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach near freezing.
We have a nice warm up on the way as we head into the weekend! High pressure continues to dominate our weather, keeping New England dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures climb back to the 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday as a southwesterly flow develops. The weekend is looking fantastic. It will feel a bit like spring!
Our next chance of precipitation arrives late Monday in the form of rain. It looks mild too with temperatures in the 40s and maybe 50's to start next week! The beat goes on!
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
