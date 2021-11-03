SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cold start this morning with temperatures down into the 20's, the coldest morning of the season so far. However, readings have come up quickly and with plenty of sunshine highs will reach near 50, so staying cool, but pleasant. A disturbance will move through Northern New England brining northern Berkshire County and Franklin County scattered clouds. Temperatures here wills stay in the 40's.
Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the year so far, with clear skies, no wind and a chilly air mass in place temps will bottom out with lows down into the 20's.
We can expect similar conditions for the next several days with cold frosty mornings and cool, mainly sunny, afternoons. Daytime highs will top off near 50 through Friday with morning lows down into the 20's.
Moisture off shore will pass out-to-sea Thursday night into Friday, but aside from a few clouds we'll hardly notice.
The weekend wills stay dry, however a coastal storm needs to be watched. It will form in the Gulf then perhaps make the turn up the Eastern Seaboard. The atmospheres will moderate ahead of this storm so it's looking like a rainstorm and it most likely will hold off until Sunday night. Some rain and wind is possible before the storm quickly pushes away on Monday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
