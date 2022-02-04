SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Our two day storm is at an end after a day and a half of rain for many with a very icy finish. Rain amounts ended up around 1-2+inches for many, followed by over 3 tenths of an inch of ice in the hills and a trace to nearly a quarter inch in the valley. Sleet and snow also fell across the region, but amounts stayed light.
Temperatures fall into the teens for most of western Mass by Saturday morning with some single digits in the hills. Black ice or frozen slush will be a concern on untreated roads, so travel with caution.
Skies begin partly to mostly cloudy, but should quickly turn sunny as high pressure builds in from the west. Expect a cold, blustery day with Northwest wind at 10-20mph and temperatures in the upper teens to mid 20s. Wind chills hover in the teens and single digits much of the day.
As high pressure moves overhead Saturday night, wind should become light to calm and skies clear. Temperatures may fall below 0 for many through Sunday morning. We keep cold, dry weather Sunday, though temperatures do moderate a bit in the afternoon with highs hitting middle to upper 20s. We will close the weekend with good sunshine and some late high clouds.
Overall, our weather next week is looking fairly quiet and milder. A coastal low will make a close pass Monday into Tuesday, but remain mostly out of reach. Lots of clouds will be around both days from this low and there’s a risk for scattered rain and snow showers from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning, but it doesn’t look like much. Temperatures return to the 40s mid to late week with more sunshine.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
