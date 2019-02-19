SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a bright but frigid start! Watch out for some icy spots as you head out the door. Today will be sunny but cold with temperatures staying in the 20's to near 30 degrees for highs. A gusty breeze will make it feel a bit colder as strong high pressure builds into the northeast.
Expect another very cold night tonight into tomorrow morning with temperatures back down into the single digits. With clear skies, no wind and a snow pack, a few temps could even fall to 0. Meanwhile the big full "Super" moon will be lighting up the country side! Temps will again only reach the upper 20s to near 30 on tomorrow afternoon as high, thin clouds build ahead of our next storm.
Our next storm will arrive tomorrow evening. We begin with snow moving in tomorrow evening, likely at the tail end of the commute. A burst of steady snow will bring an 1-2" to area before we change over to sleet for a time, then freezing rain into the overnight. This will cause hazardous travel conditions but the good news with this one is most of the impact is at the end of the evening commute and before the Thursday AM commute. It's a rather fast moving storm.
We will see improve conditions Thursday morning with sunshine developing. Thursday afternoon will be nice with highs reaching well into the 40's! There will be lots of melting snow and ice.
Dry, weather returns for Friday and Saturday and we stay rather mild with daytime highs in the lower 40s and some sunshine. Our next storm moves in late Saturday night through Sunday. Right now, a wintry mix is possible to start, then a change to rain as cold air isn’t as available as with our midweek storm.
