SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure will be in place for much of Monday and part of Tuesday, so that means good sunshine along the way. A stiff northwest breeze is ushering in some cooler-than-average temperatures along. Fortunately the dew points remain low, so it’ll be pretty comfortable throughout the day. Highs will top out in the middle 60s to near 70°.
Half of Tuesday is dry and sunny, but by the afternoon, skies turn cloudy and showers approach. After dinner, showers will pick up and overspread much of the area. Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy with showers off and on as temperatures turn a bit milder. Total rain for Tuesday and Wednesday will be between 0.5” to 1”.
Low 80s are forecast for Thursday, but there is a chance for some late thunderstorms that will need watching.
The stretch of days for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is looking great. Partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and mild temperatures will make for a nice weekend.
Of note - June's highest temperature hit 102°; the warmest temperature ever recorded in the Springfield area (June 26, 1952).
June 21st contains the most daylight - 15 hours, 15 minutes, and 13 second. We start (and continue) losing daylight through the Winter Solstice.
