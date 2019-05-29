SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cloudy, cool start with temperatures in the 40's. However some brightening is expected later this morning, turning partly sunny. Temperatures get back to near normal with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the Pioneer Valley with a light northerly breeze shifting south in the afternoon. Our next low moves through tonight with a few showers and downpours possible.
Tomorrow will be similar to today with clouds giving way to some sun then evening and nighttime showers and a few storms possible with the passage of a cold front. There may be a very low severe risk, but that’s still a bit uncertain.
Friday looks best with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Readings will come up into the 70's. Both Saturday and Sunday may be a bit unsettled with a few afternoon showers however most of both days are looking dry with some sunshine. Temperatures will likely be in 70's.
