SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will feature some brightening and perhaps turning partly sunny. Temperatures will be milder than yesterday reaching into the 60's to near 70. Our next low passes south of western Mass tonight with a few showers and downpours possible. Severe will stay to our south across the Mid-Atlantic.
Tomorrow will be similar to today with clouds giving way to some sun then evening and nighttime showers and a few storms possible with the passage of a cold front. There is a low chance for severe weather.
Friday looks best with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Readings will come up into the 70's. Both Saturday and Sunday may be a bit unsettled with a few afternoon showers however most of both days are looking dry with some sunshine. Temperatures will likely be in 70's.
