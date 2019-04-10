SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will be brisk and chilly but at least we'll see some sunshine. The sky will be changeable with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will feel more like March instead of April so be sure to dress for the chill. The wind will be gusty out of the Northwest up to 25 mph.
Under a clear sky and with a diminishing wind temperatures will tumble into the 20's later tonight.
However, high pressure will give us a mostly sunny day tomorrow with temperatures rebounding into the middle and upper 50s by the end of the day. High clouds drift in during the afternoon and evening and skies become mostly cloudy for Friday as low pressure moves into the Great Lakes and a warm front passes by. Friday looks mainly dry and mild with highs near 60. Rain chances with a cold front hold off until Friday night.
Showers move through Friday night with a passing cold front and clouds will decrease Saturday morning as the front heads to the coast. It will be breezy and mild with highs climbing to around 70! High clouds build into our area on Sunday and temps will get cooler with highs back to the 50s. Our weekend remains dry as rain holds off until Monday with our next storm.
Low pressure moving up from the southwest will bring a soaking rain to most of New England on Monday. So yet again it isn't looking great for those running the Boston Marathon.
