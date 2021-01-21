SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow showers will be moving through western Mass over the next couple of hours. We could see some scattered coatings to up to an inch or two in the hills and Berkshires. This may lead to a few slippery spots and reduced visibilities briefly. It will be blustery and chilly this afternoon as clouds give way to a little sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the middle 30's.
Tomorrow remains a bit unsettled with some lingering clouds and a chance for snow showers in the Berkshires and hill towns. More sun is on tap for the valley with highs nearing 40. It will still be brisk with a 10-15mph wind throughout the day, but yet another day flirting with 40!
However, a shot of Arctic air will roll into New England this weekend. A strong cold front will pass through Friday night, opening the Arctic door for Saturday. Expect increasing wind and falling temperatures with highs in the 20s Saturday, but wind chills in the teens and single digits. Wind chills should fall below 0 for many Saturday night. Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 20s on Sunday with slightly less wind with lots of sunshine.
We are tracking a storm system moving out of the Southwest for early next week. This system looks to be hit or miss right now, but a hit doesn’t look too dramatic. Clouds increase Monday and light snow arrives Monday night through Tuesday, potentially bringing maybe a couple to few inches of fluffy snow. Temperatures look seasonable through mid-week with highs in the 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.