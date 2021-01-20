SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vigorous upper level disturbance is moving east and out of our area this afternoon. This system brought some healthy snow showers and even squalls to western Mass today, bringing low visibility, gusty wind and heavy snow. While some snow showers and a few squalls are still around this afternoon, they will be tapering off soon.
We remain breezy this evening with temperatures falling into the 20s. Skies should mostly clear out for a while, but clouds will build back in overnight. Wind becomes light after midnight and temperatures dip into the teens for most through sunrise.
A Clipper system will pass to our north Thursday, but bring a warm and weak cold front through western Mass. This will keep us mostly cloudy and brisk with a few snow showers here and there with little to no accumulation.
Friday remains a bit unsettled with lingering clouds and a chance for snow showers in the Berkshires and hill towns. More sun is on tap for the valley with highs nearing 40. We will all still be brisk with a 10-15mph wind throughout the day.
A shot of Arctic air will roll into New England this weekend. A strong cold front will pass through Friday night, opening the Arctic door for Saturday. Expect increasing wind and falling temperatures with highs in the 20s Saturday, but wind chills in the teens and single digits. Wind chills should fall below 0 for many Saturday night. Temperatures rise a bit Sunday with slightly lighter breezes and good sunshine.
We are tracking a storm system moving out of the Southwest for early next week. This system looks to be hit or miss right now, but a hit doesn’t look too dramatic. Clouds increase Monday and light snow arrives Monday night through midday Tuesday, potentially bringing a few inches of fluffy snow. Temperatures look seasonable through mid-week with highs in the 30s.
