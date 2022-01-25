SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A weak area of low pressure with a warm front moved through last night with light snow and snow showers dropping a coating to 1+" across most of the area. The snow has moved out and most main roads are just wet. However, you may want to allow for a bit of extra time as you head out the door this morning.
Temperatures are fairly comfortable this morning with readings in the 20s. The wind is light as well. We'll start seeing breaks in the clouds later this morning. It will become breezy this afternoon with highs nearing 40 in the valley. The hills however, will see a colder day with highs near freezing and a healthy northwesterly breeze.
High pressure builds in tonight through Thursday, ushering in a colder, dry air mass. Breezy conditions should carry into tomorrow and highs only look to make it into the teens to near 20 degrees. The wind will make it feel like it's in the single digits.
We'll at least see plenty of sunshine both tomorrow and Thursday. With clear and lighter winds tomorrow night, we are likely to see temperatures fall below 0 through Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will feel a bit better with less wind and highs into the middle 20's.
A weak system will bring mostly cloudy skies along with a few flurries and snow showers with little or no accumulation. Highs will reach near freezing with a rather light breeze.
Confidence continues to increase for a strong coastal storm to develop off shore. However, the track is still in question and that will determine whether get a big snowstorm, nor’easter on Saturday. This storm has the potential to bring significant amounts of snow and wind. At this point, it’s looking likely an area of low pressure will pass off shore southeast of the Cape and Island bringing at least some snow to western Mass. This far out, there are still a lot of uncertainties on track and strength of the low, which will determine how much we end up getting. The stakes are high so stay tuned. Things will become more clear, one way or the other, over the next couple of days.
