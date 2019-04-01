SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a beautiful start to the weekend with temperatures reaching into the 60's and even touching 70 in some spots! A cold front brought us rain, wind and colder temperatures and now it's back to the spring chill!
The start of April is looking dry, chilly, and breezy with temperatures in the 40s today. However, we'll see plenty of sunshine.
A coastal storm will develop off shore tomorrow and it still looks as though it will just graze us. It may bring us a period of light rain tomorrow night with a few wet snowflakes mixing in. Precipitation will end early Wednesday morning as skies clear and the breezy picks up. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 50's. Thursday looks dry and seasonable with showers moving in on Friday.
