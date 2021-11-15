Brisk & chilly start to the Week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers moved through last night but we have dried out and skies have partially cleared. Patchy fog will dissipate. It's a brisk and chilly start with temperatures in the 30's. Temperatures are at or slightly above freezing, but we can't an icy spot or two across the hills.
An upper level low will spin through the Northeast today so we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be brisk and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40's. Wind will gust to about 20 mph, making it feel a bit cooler. There may be a shower or two around, but most will stay dry. In the hills we could even see a few snow showers with little or no accumulation. Temps in the hills will be stuck mainly in the 30's.
It will stay seasonably cool tomorrow as well. We'll see quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the middle 40's. The upper level system will start moving out on Wednesday as a milder, southerly flow takes over. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach near 50, after a cold start.
Thursday looks much milder with highs in the lower to mid 60's under a blend of sunshine and clouds. A cold front moves through Thursday night with a round of showers, downpours and perhaps some thunder. The rain may end as wet snow showers in the hills with no accumulation expected. Behind the front it turns colder for Friday and the weekend with temperatures mainly in the 40's.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.