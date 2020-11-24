SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will remain breezy and chilly this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s. We will continue to see quite a bit of sunshine as high pressure builds in from the west. Wind will ease tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the teens and 20s, but will come up a bit towards dawn as some cloudiness moves in.
A warm front will move in tomorrow morning with mostly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few flurries mainly in Berkshire County. The front lifts northward and we remain mostly cloudy, but we should moderate back into the 40s. Showers move in tomorrow night and it stays wet through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will stay in the 40's tomorrow night and will top off near 50 on Thanksgiving, so we are not concerned about snow or ice. However, there is a chance for a soaking rainfall ahead of an approaching front with a half inch to 1 inch is possible.
The front pushes out Thursday night and dry weather returns Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will be mild on Fridaywith highs in the 50s to near 60! It will be a little cooler on Saturday with a few clouds around, but temps still come up into the 50's. High pressure builds in on Sunday with slightly cooler air moving in with sunny skies. Our next storm system looks to bring another round of rain for the start of next week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.