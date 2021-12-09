SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A fresh snow pack will great you as you head out the door this morning. Most of us picked up 1/2" to 2" of snowfall. It's cold too with temperatures mainly in the 20's. You may want to allow for a bit of extra time, and be sure to bundle up. With the fresh snow pack you'll need the sunglasses too.
High pressure will build in today, bringing a dry, but chilly day to much of southern New England. Sunshine this morning morning will give way to clouds this afternoon as a warm front approaches from the west. Temperatures top off in the mid to upper 30s for most with a healthy breeze out of the northwest.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a few flurries after midnight. The Berkshires and hills could see some snow showers with a coating to 1" possible there. The wind will be light with lows in the 20's.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy but temperatures come up a bit with highs in the lower to middle 40's, but much warmer air will be moving in for the start of the weekend!
Saturday will be a warm and breezy day for New England with highs climbing to near 60 degrees! Scattered showers are possible, but most of the rain we will see comes through later Saturday night with a strong cold front. Downpours and some thunder are possible as the front moves through, along with a threat for strong to damaging wind gusts. Dry weather returns Sunday along with more seasonable temperatures, but a gust breeze continues. Temperatures will still reach into the 40's on Sunday.
A quiet, mild stretch of weather is on tap for next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through Wednesday with lots of sunshine!
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
