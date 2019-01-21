SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The area of low pressure that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to western Mass. yesterday continues to move away and now Arctic air continues to rush in behind it on gusty Northwesterly winds. Today will be the coldest day of the year with temperatures only in the single digits and wind chills as low as -15 to -30 degrees. Make sure you have every bit of skin covered up if your going to spend more than a few minutes outside. Frost bit can settle in quickly with wind chills this low.
With the dangerous wind chills Wind Chill Warnings & Advisories remain in effect for all of Western Mass until this evening.
The wind will ease this evening but temperatures will fall well below zero tonight. Tomorrow will start brutally cold but a southerly flow will take over and temperatures will bounce back to "normal" cold with highs in the 20's.
Another storm mid-week will bring a rain/snow mix for Wednesday and Thursday. The details are still yet to be determined.
