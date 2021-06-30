SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We had record heat across western Mass yesterday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 90s across the Pioneer Valley. In Springfield, we hit 97, breaking the previous high of 95 set in 2012.
We saw some severe thunderstorms move through western Mass last evening bringing significant lightning and some wind damage, especially across southern Hampden County. The showers and storms have moved out, but we are expecting more storms later today and one final day of heat and humidity.
Today is another First Warning Weather Day with the oppressive heat and severe storm threat. Heat advisories remain in effect through 7pm. Temperatures return to the middle and upper 90s with very high humidity yet again, which will make it feel more like 100+ degrees. However, we have a much better chance at seeing scattered thunderstorms with the potential of intense rain and some severe storms producing damaging winds.
An upper level energy and a cold front will interact with all the moisture in the air and will set the stage for lines of storms to develop and move through western Mass. producing strong, damaging wind gusts over 60 mph. Isolated hail and a even a tornado is possible, but straight line wind is our greatest threat today, along with isolated flash flooding. The timing for storms looks to be from 2pm to 10pm.
Our heat wave ends today and tomorrow we are back to near 80 and down into the lower 70's on Friday. Our weather remains unsettled with showers and periods of rain tomorrow into tomorrow night then another round of showers and a few storms Friday. A front will stall across New England through the end of the week, keeping the weather muggy and damp. Flash flooding may become a possibility and is something to monitor.
Saturday will not improve much from the end of the week with more showers and cool conditions as an upper level low drifts back over the Northeast, which will keep our air cooler than normal. Lots of clouds will accompany the low along with a chance for occasional showers, but not washout conditions. Things may improve somewhat for Sunday the 4th, but a few showers are still possible.
