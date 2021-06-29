SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Record heat across western Mass today with highs hitting upper 90s across the CT River Valley! In Springfield, we hit 97, breaking the previous high of 95 set in 2012.
A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are around this afternoon and those who are seeing them are getting a nice cool down, though getting even more humid. Showers and storms fizzle close to sunset and our very humid, very warm conditions continue.
Skies become clear tonight with lows again only dropping to around 70. Muggy with haze and some fog.
Wednesday is another First Warning Weather Day with heat advisories up through 8pm. Temperatures return to the middle and upper 90s with very high humidity, which will make it feel more like 100 degrees. However, we have a much better chance at seeing scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening that may keep temps down a bit. Very intense rain and some severe storms are possible.
Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday as upper level energy and a front move down from the north. We will have a lot of instability here in western Mass, giving us a shot at seeing a few lines of storms come through that produce strong to damaging wind gusts of 50-70mph. Isolated hail and a tornado are possible, but straight line wind is our greatest threat Wednesday, along with isolated flash flooding.
Our heat wave ends Wednesday and by Thursday we are back to the 80s, then 70s by Friday. Our weather remains unsettled with likely rain Thursday afternoon and night, then another round of showers and storms Friday. A front will stall across New England through the end of the week, keeping the weather humid and damp. Flash flooding may become a possibility and is something to monitor.
The holiday weekend may not improve much from the end of the week. We’ve got an upper level low that drifts back over the Northeast, which will keep our air cooler than normal. Lots of clouds will accompany the low along with a chance for occasional showers, but not washout conditions.
