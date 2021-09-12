SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a warm and humid afternoon a cold from will begin to approach the region this evening. This front may bring a few showers Sunday evening. There's even a chance for a few strong or severe storms overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. The main threats with these storms will be strong winds and heavy rainfall. The muggy feel should ease Monday as the front continues southward.
Warm to start the week with a shower Monday morning. Humidity looks to lower Monday afternoon and Tuesday with more seasonable temperatures. However, a warm front will lift northward late Tuesday night and we turn quite humid Wednesday with a morning shower, then scattered showers and storms later in the day. Some of these storms may be on the strong side. Thursday and Friday look dry for now, with just the chance for a few showers on Thursday.
The weekend forecast looks to be a tricky one... A tropical-like system may bring us some rain, a bit of wind at some point or just miss to the east. There is a large amount of uncertainty with this timeframe so stay updated through the week with updates each and every day.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
