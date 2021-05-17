Springfield - (WGGB) It was a beautiful weekend and we have another nice afternoon underway. for the most part. After a cool start temperatures have come up quickly and will reach into the upper 70's this afternoon.
Like yesterday a few showers and isolated storms will be around as some upper level energy moves through. Downpours have the potential to produce small hail, gusty winds to 40 mph and even some thunder & lightning. Nothing severe is expected, but certainly head inside if you hear thunder. Temps will cool quickly in any shower then bounce back as the sun comes back out.
The rest of the week is looking fantastic, especially if you're looking for some summer heat, without the humidity. It looks mainly dry too, with just the change of a spot shower here and there. High temps. will reach into the 80's with overnight lows still in the 40's and lower 50's, matching the dew points.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, warm and pleasant with a gusty breeze. Temps will reach into the upper 70's and lower 80's. So a warm afternoon, but a cool start and low dew points.
The pattern looks to hold through the weekend with temperatures in the 80's. There may be a few more thunderstorm chances, but we'll fine tune the weekend forecast as it draws closer.
