SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cold and frosty start this morning with temperatures in the teens, making it one of the coldest mornings so far this season, but at least there is very little, if any wind. It's a nice, bright start too, but clouds increase later this morning. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper 30's. There may be a flurry or two as another weak system moves through the area.
We may see an early flurry tonight followed by partial clearing. Lows will fall into the 20's for most.
Tomorrow will be brighter and a bit milder with highs into the middle 40's. A nice way to kick off the final month of 2021.
Low pressure will bring a warm front through western Mass tomorrow night into Thursday morning. It will likely bring rain showers and not snow for most of us, but some snow or a rain/snow mix may be seen briefly north of the Mass Pike, and especially the Rt. 2 corridor with little or no accumulation. Any snow should be short-lived as temperatures continue to warm. It will be breezy with occasional showers Thursday with temperatures reaching into the lower 50's ahead of a strong cold front. Most of the day will not be raining.
A cold front moves through Thursday evening, shifting wind out of the northwest and ushering in colder air. Friday will be blustery and cold with highs struggling to reach 40 with wind gusts to 30-40mph. Snow showers are possible in the Berkshires and hills along with some sun for the valley.
The weekend is looking mainly dry however a weak disturbance will move through on Saturday with a few flurries in the valley and snow showers in the hills. It will be blustery and cold with highs mainly in the 30's. High pressure builds in for Sunday with less wind and more sun. It's still cold with highs in the upper 30's.
Another potential coastal low needs to be watched for Sunday night into Monday of either snow or rain. Stay tuned.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
