SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The unseasonably warm temperatures we had yesterday are a memory now. Readings soared into the middle and upper 60's, missing the record high of 70 by one degree. However, it certainly feels more November-like now with a gusty breeze keeping wind chills in the 30's.
This afternoon will remain blustery and chilly with highs in the middle 40s in the valley and closer to 40 across the hills. Wind out of the West-Northwest may gust to 20-30mph and will keep patchy clouds across the area, especially the higher terrain. Lake effect rain and snow showers will be off and on across the Berkshires hill towns. The valley may catch a sprinkle or flurry, but sunshine will prevail.
Tonight will be clear and frigid as the wind goes calm under a clear sky. Temperatures fall into the upper teens and lower 20's.
The weekend begins cold and dry with sunny skies tomorrow. Highs will reach into the middle 40s, so fairly seasonable. Wind will be much lighter and high, thin clouds increase throughout the day. Clouds thicken up and linger Sunday, but dry weather continues most of the day. Temperatures also climb back to around 50 Sunday afternoon with light wind.
Our next storm system arrives Sunday night through Monday with periods of rain. Rain looks steady through Monday morning, then will taper to showers with milder temperatures lasting through the day. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 50's. Rain totals will likely be less than 1/2". Most of it will fall in the morning.
A cold front moves offshore Tuesday and an area of low pressure off the coast moves along that boundary. This low stays far enough to the east to keep precipitation offshore, but it will be gusty and chilly with temperatures through Wednesday.
Our weather in the Northeast looks quiet for Thanksgiving with highs near 50.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
