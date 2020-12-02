SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An upper level low continues to spin to our northwest, keeping clouds and breezy conditions around this afternoon. It certainly feels more seasonable out there too, so grab the thicker coat as you head out the door.
There is a slight risk of a rain or snow shower, especially in Berkshire County and hills where there could be some scattered coatings. It will be a colder today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Southwest wind will be lighter than yesterday, but still around 10mph, which will keep wind chills in the 20s early, then 30s most of the day.
Low pressure exits into Canada and high pressure builds to our south tomorrow, bringing nicer weather. We will see plenty of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures with highs in the upper 40's to near 50. Tomorrow will be the pick of the week.
An area of low pressure will develop across the south, while a weak front moves through western Mass on Friday. This front will bring in clouds and showers by late in the day. Temperatures will come up into 40's.
The area of low pressure will quickly strengthen as it slides our way, along the front. This system will track near us on Saturday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Saturday certainly is looking stormy. 1-3" of rain is possible along with damaging wind gusts.
Colder air may plunge in behind the system possibly allowing for rain to change to snow, especially in the high terrain Saturday night into Sunday morning, with some accumulation possible. In the valley we could see a few snow showers as well, but it doesn't look like much for now. Something to watch. Our weather turns dry and colder early next week behind this storm with temperatures mainly in the 30's.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.