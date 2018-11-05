SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers are moving in and will be with us off and on through the day. The rain will generally be on the light side but it will be chilly today with temperatures staying mainly in the 40's. Most spots will pick up less than 1/4" of rain.
Showers will end this evening but pockets of drizzle will continue into the overnight. There will likely be some patchy fog as well. We'll be in between weather systems tonight into tomorrow morning but the clouds and damp conditions will linger.
The second Low pressure will swing our way for tomorrow. Showers, downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening as the system strengthens. It will become windy out of the south late in the day. This will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. This system will move out quickly late Tuesday night into Wednesday with clearing skies. The wind will swing around into the northwest and stay gusty through Wednesday. Temps will reach near 60 before cooler air arrives by Wednesday night. Thursday will be bright, breezy and cool with temperatures near 50.
Today: Cloudy with showers. Highs: 44-49
Tonight: Cloudy, pockets of drizzle and fog. Lows: 38-43
Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, becoming breezy. Highs: 52-57
