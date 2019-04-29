SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a chilly, frosty start this morning but the sun is back and temperatures will be rising quickly.
Today will feature lots of sunshine through most of the day. High clouds move in this afternoon ahead of our next system. Temperatures will reach near 60 this afternoon. The clouds will thicken this evening with showers developing late. Light rain and showers will continue into tomorrow morning. Rain totals will be less than 1/4". Rain will end early tomorrow followed by some sunshine. Temperatures will again reach near 60.
Our weather pattern will remain unsettled this week with showers chances through the week. It will not be raining all the time and there will be dry periods but you will want to keep the umbrella handy. Wednesday looks mainly dry but numerous showers and clouds will be around Thursday and Friday.
Stay up-to-date on the latest weather wherever you go with the Western Mass News app. CLICK HERE for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.