SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It wasn't a bad day to start off the work week!
Temperatures rose into the upper 40s to near 50 before the clouds moved in.
Overnight, the skies will clear nicely after a dry frontal passage, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper teens and low 20s. After a frosty start, Tuesday will rebound into the low 40s -- slightly below the average of 47°, under tons of sunshine.
Wednesday looks fantastic. Near 50 for afternoon highs with a light breeze will have you wishing for Spring in no time.
Not surprisingly, plants will start to show signs of Spring shortly too. Trees will be to grow their leaves as early flowers sprout from the ground.
Late week, a high pressure ridge continues to build and strengthen to the south, cranking the temperatures to near 60 both Thursday and Friday. Friday looks to have some rain, though it doesn't appear to be a complete washout.
Is it possible Springfield sees its first 70° by Saturday? The First Warning Weather team is forecasting 68°, so it's definitely possible some spots in western Mass! Last year, the first 70° day was in late February.
Sunday will be mild and showery before dropping back into the 40s for Monday.
