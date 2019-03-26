SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon has featured lots of sunshine with not a cloud to be found! It was seasonably cool this afternoon, as highs only rose the middle 40s. Average high for this date is about 49°.
High pressure will stay in control over the next couple of days. That keeps New England dry, and eventually warmer as high pressure slips off shore. This means Wednesday will feature tons of sunshine with highs in the near 50.
Temperatures return to near 60 on Thursday and into the 60s by Friday, as high pressure continues to dominate. Friday may see a few spotty rain showers as the milder air streams in, however most of the day will be dry with early sunshine.
Saturday looks fantastic! Western Mass will be well into the warm sector of the next storm, meaning temperatures reach near 70 under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will be rather breezy yet balmy. Spring will certainly be in the air. Springfield will still fall short of its record high. March 30th record is 83°
A cold front will bring a round of showers by Sunday afternoon. It will still be rather mild with highs in the 60s. Rain could be heavy at times late in the day as cooler air drains in. The rain will end Monday morning as it turns cooler. The storm looks to end as some snow in the Berkshires. Nothing but rain for the Pioneer Valley.
It will be more seasonable on Monday, the first day of April. It's looking dry, windy and chilly with temperatures mainly in the 40s.
