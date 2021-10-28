SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was nice to see the sunshine again this afternoon and that helped our temperatures climb into the 50s. A dry day is on tap tomorrow before another round of rain arrives tomorrow night.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with temperatures falling into the 30's. There may be some scattered frost across the area as well.
We start bright and chilly tomorrow morning with high and mid level clouds increasing during the afternoon as low pressure heads our way. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 50's. Showers move in tomorrow night and Saturday looks stormy with periods of rain that will be heavy at times. We may pick up to 1" of rain. It will be breezy with temperatures in the 50's.
This storm shouldn’t be as strong, so while it may be breezy, but damaging wind is not expected, however we will likely end up with more rain than from our Nor'easter. Low pressure lifts out for Halloween however energy rotating behind this system will keep lots of clouds around with a few showers here and there. Some sun will mix in from time to time, but it looks like a rather unsettled day. It looks cool and damp with a few spotty showers for the trick-or-treaters.
The start of next week looks dry and seasonable with showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
